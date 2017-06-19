How Tommy Hilfiger reinvented itself to create 'see-now-buy-now' catwalk shopping

Tommy Hilfiger, the PVH-owned fashion label, knew it had a problem. Its consumers were getting older with the brand, and it needed to reinvent itself.

The traditional high-fashion cycle - around 18 months long, with clothes modeled on show runways not available to buy until the following season – has been disrupted by high street retailers such as Zara, which are inspired by ideas from designer labels and get their versions into stores fast.

But as Tommy Hilfiger Chief Marketing Officer Avery Baker explained to an audience at advertising festival Cannes Lions Monday, it had to change. It had seen success, (now being a $6.7 billion company operating in around 100 countries and with 17,000 employees) but to avoid being disrupted like so many other industries, she knew it had to "take the leap towards reinvention and new definitions of relevance."