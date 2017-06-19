    ×

    Trader Poll

    Trader poll: After tech stocks took a beating, what’s your advice going forward?

    Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images

    Tech stocks might have hit a speed bump after being on a tear earlier this year.

    Major tech names tanked earlier this month after a report from Goldman Sachs focusing on Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet highlighted concerns over their valuations and low volatility. Tech names remained under pressure for a second straight session after the initial sell-off on June 9, 2017, when Mizuho Securities downgraded Apple shares from "Buy" to "Neutral."

    While the tech sector recovered after the two-day slide, selling pressure appeared to remain through last week.

    Some experts believe a further pullback in tech stocks is warranted, but others think the sector looks set to rally even amidst slower economic growth.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GOOGL
    ---
    MSFT
    ---
    AAPL
    ---
    AMZN
    ---
    FB
    ---