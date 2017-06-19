US futures up sharply to start the new week

London police, already stretched by a series of recent terror strikes, are investigating another attack, in which a driver plowed into a crowd of people leaving a mosque early Monday. One man was killed and 10 others were wounded. The suspect was arrested. (AP)

Under pressure to remove content that may incite radicalism, YouTube, a unit of Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google, announced a set of policies aimed at curbing extremist videos on its platform and addressing content that does not necessarily violate removal standards. (NY Times)

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos are among the business leaders meeting at the White House today as Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner begins a process aimed at modernizing the government's information technology systems. (The Hill)

President Trump is sending two top aides, Kushner and national security aide Jason Greenblatt, to Jerusalem and Ramallah this week to discuss potential next steps in his bid to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace talks. (Reuters)

Trump's personal lawyer said the president is not under investigation in the probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, adding Trump has not received any notification that he's being reviewed. (Reuters)



* Kushner is said to be reconsidering his legal team (NY Times)

Lockheed Martin (LMT) is in the final stages of negotiating a deal worth more than $37 billion to sell a record 440 F-35 fighter jets to a group of 11 nations including the United States. (Reuters)

Boeing (BA) unveiled a new member of its best-selling 737 aircraft range, injecting new life into a faltering civil aviation market as French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to open the Paris Airshow today. (Reuters)

Reeling from scandal and a temporary absence of its co-founder, Uber is losing U.S. market share, dropping from 84 percent at the start of the year to 77 percent by the end of May. Meanwhile, smaller ride-hailing rival Lyft is accelerating. (FT)

Amazon (AMZN) is reportedly preparing to open a nearly 1 million square foot distribution hub in the New York, the firm's first major facility in the state, by the end of the summer. (New York Post)