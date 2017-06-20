Why this 26-year-old self-made millionaire says you shouldn’t waste time on self-improvement   

26-year-old CEO and self-made millionaire: Happiness is not the same as success—here's why Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 | 9:00 AM ET | 00:57

Nobody can be the best at everything, so your best chance of having an impact is to be really good at one thing.

Once you have identified your unique strength, which Wong calls your superpower, then find a place where your strength is appreciated and where it can grow.

"You are basically trying to find a match between your skill set and an environment that is the most conducive into making that skill set the most recognizing the most monetizable of all," Wong says. (Wong wrote about his tips to success in his book, "The Cheat Code.")

"You don't want to judge a fish by how well it climbs a tree. If you're not in the right environment, you're being judged as a fish by how well you're climbing a tree, but you need to find your ocean," says Wong.

"That is the 100 percent most important thing — when you not only have that skill set that you are good at, but you also have to match it with an environment."

