6 things to do in the first month of your internship

An internship isn't just about getting coffee and making copies—even if it's tasks like those that make up most of your responsibilities. Being an all-star intern can help you make long-lasting career connections, get great recommendations for future positions and teach you a lot about an industry.

It could also help you land a full-time job.

Taking a few key steps in the first month of your internship can help ensure that you're successful in your role. Here are six things career experts say every intern should do within the first month to be successful:

1. Make a great impression