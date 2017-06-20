After-hours buzz: ADBE, FDX, & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Adobe climbed nearly 4 percent in extended trade after the software company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its second quarter. Adobe posted EPS of $1.02 and revenue of $1.77 billion, topping analysts' consensus expectations of 95 cents in EPS and $1.73 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters.

FedEx stock rose nearly 2 percent in extended trade after the delivery services company announced EPS of $4.25 for its fourth quarter versus consensus analyst expectations of $3.88, according to Thomson Reuters. The company also reported a revenue of $15.7 billion, topping expectations of $15.56 billion.

Shares of La-Z-Boy surged more than 11 percent in extended trading after the furniture manufacturer announced stronger-than-expected earnings. La-Z-Boy reported EPS of 57 cents versus an expected 46 cents, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The company also announced $412.7 million in revenue, compared to an expected $405 million.

Korn Ferry shares rose 2.3 percent in after-hours trading after the consulting company announced adjusted quarterly EPS of 62 cents, while analysts expected earnings of 59 cents, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.