Amazon announces Prime Wardrobe, tackling fashion retail head on

First it was food, now it's fashion.

Just days after disrupting the grocery industry, Amazon has announced plans to grow and evolve its fashion retail division online, launching a subscription-based box service.

The e-commerce conglomerate's clothing department, Amazon Fashion, said Tuesday it will begin rolling out Prime Wardrobe.

The wardrobe subscription service is still being tested in beta, Amazon said, but shoppers can sign up to be notified about the program's launch in certain markets.

Amazon's new fashion platform looks similar to other wardrobe subscription services like Stitch Fix and Trunk Club. According to Amazon's website, Prime Wardrobe includes brands outside of Amazon's private labels, for example Adidas, Calvin Klein, Levi's and Hugo Boss.

"Prime Wardrobe is a new service that brings the fitting room to you, so you can try the latest styles and find your perfect fit before you buy," Amazon said.

Prime Wardrobe will soon be included in all Prime members' memberships, the company added. The service allows customers to order items like shoes, clothes or accessories at no upfront charge, only paying for what they decide to keep. Shoppers have seven days to decide what they don't want.

Prime Wardrobe shipments will come in a resealable box with a prepaid label, Amazon said, to make the return process less of a hassle for shoppers.

Additionally, with every Prime Wardrobe order, should a customer keep five or more items, he or she will receive 20 percent off those items, Amazon said. Keeping three or four fashion items merits a 10 percent discount on the website.