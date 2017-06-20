Next for Amazon: more food companies or a clothing brand, analysts say

Just days after Amazon unveiled a $13.7 billion deal to buy Whole Foods, some on Wall Street already are chattering about the e-commerce giant's next acquisition.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is focused on expanding Prime membership, and to do so Amazon could follow its long-standing preference to buy rather than build new entities. The company also has some cash to spend — it is one of the five largest stocks in the S&P 500 by market capitalization and ended the first quarter with about $26 billion in cash or assets that can easily convert to cash.

Here are three categories of potential Amazon targets that have analysts speculating: