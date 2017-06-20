How an article in The Atlantic ‘transformed’ Anne-Marie Slaughter’s life trajectory

When looking at Anne-Marie Slaughter's career history, it's hard not to be impressed.

From working as Director of Policy Planning for the U.S. State Department, to taking on top roles at the likes of Harvard Law School and Princeton, and being the boss of a U.S. think tank; it's safe to say Slaughter has excelled on the job front.

However, when many think of Anne-Marie Slaughter, it's quite likely that they'll refer back to an article she wrote five years ago.

In 2012, Slaughter was propelled into the spotlight after she penned an article for The Atlantic entitled "Why women still can't have it all"; a piece which garnered huge success and helped reinvigorate a national debate on the obstacles surrounding male-female equality and work-life balance.

It's an article which, as Slaughter explains to CNBC, has opened up to all sorts of new opportunities.

"That summer (of 2012), I was planning to write a foreign policy book, (then the article) went viral. Suddenly, I just had non-stop demand on my time and publishers who wanted me to write a book based on the article," Anne-Marie Slaughter, president and CEO of New America, told CNBC's "Life Hacks Live" series.