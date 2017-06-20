Bombardier calls Boeing legal action on C-Series 'an attack on innovation'

Bombardier has dismissed rival Boeing's claim that the Canadian firm is using government subsidies to dump its C-series planes on to the aviation market.



Boeing claims that Bombardier sold Delta Airlines 75 of its new C-Series planes for $19.6 million apiece, way below production cost.



"I think most people in our industry view this as an attack on innovation," said Fred Cromer, president of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, Monday.



"We serve a specific market which is 100 to 150 seats. Boeing doesn't produce a 100-seater aircraft, so to induce airlines to a larger aircraft could be one of their strategies", he added.



The U.S. commerce department has taken up Boeing's complaint and will investigate, but Cromer said the Canadian firm is confident it will prevail.



"Some of the numbers that Boeing have quoted are way off base and you know we look forward to telling our story, presenting the facts and I think we are pretty confident about where we will end up," he said.



Bombardier claims that industry buzz around its new CS100 and CS300 planes is building after almost a year of operation under the airlines of Swiss Air and Air Baltic.



Cromer said he won't pick an orders target for the Paris Air Show but conversations are taking place.



He said the industry is starting to recognize the reputation of the aircraft from both pilots and customers.



"The passengers describe it as a narrow body aircraft with a wide body feel because of the large windows, the openness of the cabin and the quietness.



"Pilots like the aerodynamic cockpit because the noise in the cabin itself is reduced and that lowers fatigue.



This autumn, Korean Airlines will become the third operator of the C-series when it takes the first deliveries of 10 CS300 planes previously ordered.



