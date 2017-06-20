US Treasurys higher as bond investors await Fed remarks, auction results

With very little economic data to digest, investors are likely to focus on key speeches by three Fed members, to see if they elaborate on the state of the U.S. economy, after the central bank recently chose to raise rates for the second time in 2017.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren is set to deliver remarks at the DNB-Riksbank Macroprudential Conference Series in Amsterdam on Tuesday, where he is expected to comment on the state of the U.S. economy.

Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer is also at the meeting in Amsterdam, where he has delivered a keynote speech. At the event, Fischer warned that while the U.S. and other nations have taken actions to strengthen their housing finance systems, more needs to be done to prevent a future crisis; according to Reuters.

Later on in the day, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be at the Commonwealth Club of California, in San Francisco, where he is likely to weigh in on current economic conditions and implications for monetary policy.

Sticking with central banks, the Bank of Japan is set to release the minutes of its April monetary policy meeting at 7.50 p.m. ET (8.50 a.m. local time on Wednesday).

Meanwhile, minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) June meeting showed on Tuesday that soaring household debt and weak wages growth were key topics dominating policymakers' minds; Reuters reported.