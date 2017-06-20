    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys higher as bond investors await Fed remarks, auction results

    U.S. government debt prices were higher on Tuesday, as investors turn their attention to the Federal Reserve with leading members set to deliver speeches.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat lower at around 2.179 percent at 5.10 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 2.771 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    With very little economic data to digest, investors are likely to focus on key speeches by three Fed members, to see if they elaborate on the state of the U.S. economy, after the central bank recently chose to raise rates for the second time in 2017.

    Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren is set to deliver remarks at the DNB-Riksbank Macroprudential Conference Series in Amsterdam on Tuesday, where he is expected to comment on the state of the U.S. economy.

    Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer is also at the meeting in Amsterdam, where he has delivered a keynote speech. At the event, Fischer warned that while the U.S. and other nations have taken actions to strengthen their housing finance systems, more needs to be done to prevent a future crisis; according to Reuters.

    Later on in the day, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be at the Commonwealth Club of California, in San Francisco, where he is likely to weigh in on current economic conditions and implications for monetary policy.

    Sticking with central banks, the Bank of Japan is set to release the minutes of its April monetary policy meeting at 7.50 p.m. ET (8.50 a.m. local time on Wednesday).

    Meanwhile, minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) June meeting showed on Tuesday that soaring household debt and weak wages growth were key topics dominating policymakers' minds; Reuters reported.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $20 billion in 52-week bills and $35 billion in four week bills.

    In data news, the main release investors will be on the lookout for is the current account, due out at 8.30 a.m. ET.

    Meanwhile on the oil front, prices were trading slightly higher with U.S. crude hovering around $44.31, while Brent stood at $47.05, at 5.10 a.m. ET.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---