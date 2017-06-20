Chairman of major Chinese developer Vanke is stepping down, and shares are jumping

The founder and chairman of developer China Vanke, Wang Shi, said he will step down from the board following a long power struggle over the company's ownership.

"Today, Vanke announced a new board of directors of the candidate list. When I was considering the list of board of directors, I have decided to no longer be nominated as Vanke directors," Wang wrote in post on his WeChat account.

"In the future, Vanke will enter a new stage of development. Today, I pass on the baton to Yu Liang and his team, and I believe this is the best time as they are younger but at the same time, fully mature," he added.

A shareholder meeting to elect new board members would be held on June 30 and the company said it had nominated three senior executives of major shareholder Shenzhen Metro as non-executive directors.

Following Wang's announcement, shares of China Vanke jumped. The company was trading around 1.7 percent higher at 10:35 a.m. HK/SG.

China Vanke was embroiled in an ownership tussle as financial conglomerate Baoneng Group sought to oust the company's management since late-2015. The power struggle ended when Shenzhen Metro, a state-owned subway operator, gained control of the developer earlier this month.

— CNBC's Daisy Cherry contributed to this report.