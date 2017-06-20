    ×

    Chairman of major Chinese developer Vanke is stepping down, and shares are jumping

    • Wang Shi, founder and chairman of real estate developer China Vanke, announced his departure from the company
    • His move follows a long ownership struggle at the company where financial conglomerate Baoneng Group sought to oust Vanke's management
    • Shares of China Vanke jump after Wang's announcement
    Bobby Yip | Reuters

    The founder and chairman of developer China Vanke, Wang Shi, said he will step down from the board following a long power struggle over the company's ownership.

    "Today, Vanke announced a new board of directors of the candidate list. When I was considering the list of board of directors, I have decided to no longer be nominated as Vanke directors," Wang wrote in post on his WeChat account.

    "In the future, Vanke will enter a new stage of development. Today, I pass on the baton to Yu Liang and his team, and I believe this is the best time as they are younger but at the same time, fully mature," he added.

    A shareholder meeting to elect new board members would be held on June 30 and the company said it had nominated three senior executives of major shareholder Shenzhen Metro as non-executive directors.

    Following Wang's announcement, shares of China Vanke jumped. The company was trading around 1.7 percent higher at 10:35 a.m. HK/SG.

    China Vanke was embroiled in an ownership tussle as financial conglomerate Baoneng Group sought to oust the company's management since late-2015. The power struggle ended when Shenzhen Metro, a state-owned subway operator, gained control of the developer earlier this month.

    — CNBC's Daisy Cherry contributed to this report.

