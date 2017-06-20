Ten days before civil war broke out in Yemen in 2015, Khaled Abdulghaffar jumped on a boat to India where he had an engineering scholarship at a school in Chennai. In September that year, while fighting in Yemen was breaking out, Abdulghaffar headed to the U.K.
Nearly two years on, Abdulghaffar is beginning to code at the U.K.'s first coding school for refugees, skills that could lay the foundation for a job at the likes of Facebook or Google.
"I was interested a long time ago in programming, but I didn't know how to start or what to do with it. It doesn't limit you. As long as you have this skill you can work anywhere, anytime you want," Abdulghaffar told CNBC in an interview on Monday.
Code Your Future runs its weekend classes in London and Glasgow, Scotland. It was founded in October 2016 by German Bencci while he was working at Samsung. Bencci quit Samsung in February to focus on Code Your Future full time.
The project gets developers from the tech industry to volunteer their time teaching classes.