Cramer: Blankfein uses Twitter to prevent others from defining Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein began tweeting because he didn't want the media to define the investment bank like it did during the financial crisis, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

Cramer spoke the morning after his interview with the Goldman chief on "Mad Money" about the economy, banking regulations and his recent tweeting, among other topics. Blankfein said he uses Twitter as a more immediate way to comment on hot-button issues.

"He wasn't going to let anybody define Goldman this time around, hence, the tweeting," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

Goldman was among the big Wall Street banks that were vilified during the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis.

Blankfein's first-ever tweet slammed President Donald Trump's controversial choice to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement.

The Goldman CEO has since tweeted about his recent trip to China and has called for bipartisan leadership on infrastructure, health care, tax reform and immigration.

Read: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein details why he started speaking out on Twitter