    ×

    Social Media

    Cramer: Blankfein uses Twitter to prevent others from defining Goldman Sachs

    • "He wasn't going to let anybody define Goldman this time around, hence, the tweeting," Jim Cramer says.
    • Cramer spoke with the Goldman Sachs CEO on "Mad Money" on Monday.

    Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein began tweeting because he didn't want the media to define the investment bank like it did during the financial crisis, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

    Cramer spoke the morning after his interview with the Goldman chief on "Mad Money" about the economy, banking regulations and his recent tweeting, among other topics. Blankfein said he uses Twitter as a more immediate way to comment on hot-button issues.

    "He wasn't going to let anybody define Goldman this time around, hence, the tweeting," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

    Goldman was among the big Wall Street banks that were vilified during the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis.

    Blankfein's first-ever tweet slammed President Donald Trump's controversial choice to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement.

    The Goldman CEO has since tweeted about his recent trip to China and has called for bipartisan leadership on infrastructure, health care, tax reform and immigration.

    Read: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein details why he started speaking out on Twitter

    Morning Squawk: CNBC's before the bell news roundup

    Sign up to get Morning Squawk each weekday

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.
    Please enter a valid email address

    — CNBC's Elizabeth Gurdus contributed to this report.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TWTR
    ---