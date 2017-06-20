Cramer's lightning round: Good news from the White House will make this stock a buy

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

AK Steel: "Look, it's a decent spec, but you know I like Nucor. Nucor, I know, pre-announced, but I think we're going to get some very good news out of the White House soon. That makes me say that Nucor's a buy right here, right now."

Smart & Final: "They've been around for a long time. I used to go there. But I have to tell you, it's the kind of stock that is just going to keep going lower because everyone's decided that Amazon's going to destroy everything, including Smart and Final. I don't think it's going to happen, but it's going to keep going lower."

SemGroup: "Alright, I was going over it with my group today for [my charitable trust] ActionAlertsPlus.com, and I'm not kidding, anything in this sector, anything – oil, pipeline – people just want to sell, sell, sell. I'm not getting in the way of it. It's got a 7.4 percent yield, but I'm not going to get in the way of it because I know they're going to go lower for a bit. Let's keep our powder dry."

Cara Therapeutics: "We had them on. I think that their anti-itch medicine and their blood-brain barrier work is really superior to everyone. I reiterate: it's a buy."

