European markets seen higher as investors look to Carney speech, data

Brexit is likely to be on the agenda for investors on Tuesday following the start of Brexit negotiations on Monday, where the EU and UK's chief Brexit negotiators agreed that talks up until October should concentrate on citizens' rights, a financial settlement and other separation matters; Reuters reported.

Shortly after the market open, investors will be turning their attention to a speech by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who will be delivering a speech at Mansion House in London.

Market-watchers will be keeping a close eye to see if Carney makes any comments of the state of the U.K. economy and where it could be heading in a post-Brexit world.

Sticking with the U.K., the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) released its latest economic forecast, saying it expected the U.K. to see a "steady but subdued economic growth" over the next few years.

For 2017, the business group now expects 1.6 percent growth for 2017 and 1.4 percent during 2018, compared to previous expectations of 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

Meanwhile in Europe, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is set to meet with the European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels.

In individual stock news, Sky will be watched closely as Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) deadline to submit a public interest report into the proposed Fox/Sky merger arrives.

Meanwhile Heineken will also be watched, as its deadline to offer proposals to address competition concerns surrounding its planned takeover of Punch Taverns is due.