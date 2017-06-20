VISIT CNBC.COM

Former Google employee turned start-up CEO reveals the key to becoming your own boss

When Brit + Co Chief Executive Brit Morin left a highly successful job at Google, she didn't know what was coming next.

After fast-tracking through college and working with tech giants like Apple and YouTube, Morin could have easily chosen to climb the Google career ladder, but she was ready to take a big chance on her own.

"I felt like taking a risk to start a company when I was so young was the best time in life to do it," says the now 31-year-old.

"I had no one to care for outside of myself. I saved up a little bit of money, and frankly what I learned while starting a company was something I could never have learned elsewhere."

But Morin might not have predicted the success she would find when she founded her online media company, Brit + Co.

The website offers creative inspiration for women who want to learn about anything from cupcakes to calligraphy. Morin describes it herself as "Martha Stewart for millennials," speaking to CNBC in an episode of Life Hacks live.

But with a readership of over 100 million women every month and 300 percent revenue growth for this year, Brit + Co is catering to an untapped — and extremely profitable — audience.

Though with huge success, often comes a few major failures. And Morin believes everyone must experience failure and losses to get to those wins.

"You have to just try and try again as most of the most successful people have failed dozens of times.

"Failure happens to every entrepreneur every single day throughout the day.

"You could start out in the morning feeling amazing and on top of the world because your numbers look great, and then you could lose the candidate you really wanted to hire. But then you could get an investor that emails you wanting to invest in the company.

"So it's like you're just wobbling up and down, and I've learned the key is to just maintain equilibrium as much as possible. I think successful entrepreneurs learn how to do that, but the first couple of years are very tough because it's definitely back and forth."

Even though Morin feels like she's "swimming into a wave with a broken arm every day," if you believe in something, you have to persevere.

"I see all these entrepreneurs trying to start businesses, and they don't know what they're doing. But I think that's OK.

"You have to trust that gut inside of you telling you what you're passionate about, because when you're in a start-up it's hard, it's really tough," she says.

"And if you don't wake up every day feeling passionate about what you're working on, then you're just not going to survive."

Life Hacks Live is a series produced by CNBC International for Facebook, where tomorrow's leaders get to ask some of the world's biggest influencers for advice. You can watch the full episode here.

