Former Google employee turned start-up CEO reveals the key to becoming your own boss

When Brit + Co Chief Executive Brit Morin left a highly successful job at Google, she didn't know what was coming next.

After fast-tracking through college and working with tech giants like Apple and YouTube, Morin could have easily chosen to climb the Google career ladder, but she was ready to take a big chance on her own.

"I felt like taking a risk to start a company when I was so young was the best time in life to do it," says the now 31-year-old.

"I had no one to care for outside of myself. I saved up a little bit of money, and frankly what I learned while starting a company was something I could never have learned elsewhere."

But Morin might not have predicted the success she would find when she founded her online media company, Brit + Co.

The website offers creative inspiration for women who want to learn about anything from cupcakes to calligraphy. Morin describes it herself as "Martha Stewart for millennials," speaking to CNBC in an episode of Life Hacks live.

But with a readership of over 100 million women every month and 300 percent revenue growth for this year, Brit + Co is catering to an untapped — and extremely profitable — audience.