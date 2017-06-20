Here's how much millennials have in their emergency funds

Experts generally encourage everyone to keep three-to-six months' worth of expenses in an emergency fund to cope with an accident, crisis or layoff, and Suze Orman suggests you aim to put away enough to support yourself for about a year. Unfortunately, most Americans aren't able to meet that goal: The majority of them have under $1,000 saved, total. Half of all workers in the U.S. have nothing put away for retirement.

New data from Bankrate, however, shows that millennials as a whole are doing better than you may expect. Though 25 percent of them have nothing saved, which is roughly the same as the share of baby boomers who haven't provided for themselves (27 percent), 72 percent of young people have at least something saved, compared to only 64 percent of Boomers.

And the Boomers have had a lot more time to get started.