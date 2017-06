Sirius announced on Tuesday morning that Sirius XM is now available from any subscriber's device that has Amazon Alexa installed, including the Echo.

That means you can finally play your favorite stations at home, much like you would in your car, without having to buy a separate Sirius XM player. It's just as easy as calling up Spotify or any other music service.

Here's a quick how-to guide that'll help you get up and running.