Jackie Kennedy Onassis watch to sell at auction

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's iconic wristwatch will come up for auction Wednesday.
Christie's plans to auction the watch – a vintage Cartier Tank Ordinaire – at its Rare Watches and American Icons auction in New York City on June 21. The auction house estimates the timepiece will sell for between $60,000 and $120,000.
The 18-karat yellow gold watch is one of only three examples of its kind produced by Cartier in 1962.
"The value of the watch itself in the current market is under $3,000. The watch, originally in the 1960s, would have cost a few hundred dollars," says John Reardon, Christie's International Head of Watches. "The absolute solid provenance that this was Jackie Kennedy's Cartier Tank changes everything."