Jaguar Land Rover and Grammy Award winners Gorillaz join forces and use app recruit new talent

Automotive manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has announced it is working with the Grammy Award winning band Gorillaz in a bid to recruit over 1,000 electronic and software engineers.

A two-part challenge in the "virtual" band's app, appropriately named the Gorillaz App, will be used to find talent.

The second part of the challenge involves code-breaking, with tasks testing lateral thinking and problem solving skills. Those who perform well in the challenge will be fast tracked through the recruitment process.

Noodle, the Gorillaz' guitarist, is Jaguar's STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) and Formula E race team ambassador.