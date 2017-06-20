    ×

    Jaguar Land Rover and Grammy Award winners Gorillaz join forces and use app recruit new talent

    Automotive manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover has announced it is working with the Grammy Award winning band Gorillaz in a bid to recruit over 1,000 electronic and software engineers.

    A two-part challenge in the "virtual" band's app, appropriately named the Gorillaz App, will be used to find talent.

    The second part of the challenge involves code-breaking, with tasks testing lateral thinking and problem solving skills. Those who perform well in the challenge will be fast tracked through the recruitment process.

    Noodle, the Gorillaz' guitarist, is Jaguar's STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) and Formula E race team ambassador.

    Panasonic Jaguar Racing | Getty Images

    In a news release on Monday, Jaguar Land Rover described the process as a "major change in the way the business looks for candidates." Job hunters will still be able to apply via traditional methods, the business said.

    "As the automotive industry transforms over the next decade, fuelled by software innovation, we have to attract the best talent and that requires a radical rethink of how we recruit," Alex Heslop, Jaguar Land Rover's head of electrical engineering, said in a statement.

    "Here we've found an engaging way to recruit a diverse talent pool in software systems, cyber systems, app development and graphics performance," Heslop added. "It will be the first of its kind."

