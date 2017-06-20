Marcus Lemonis saved this furniture company by fixing a father-son bond

After fleeing Cuba and starting a successful furniture business in the United States, Esteban Grafton's 'American Dream' nearly became a nightmare.

Grafton Furniture, the Miami-based business Esteban founded, has been around since 1964. The company's now run by his son Steve Grafton who, in turn, is also grooming his son, Steven, to eventually take over. But business isn't typically kind to third-generation companies and Grafton's no exception: With no real leadership structure in place, Steve's had a hard time giving up day-to-day control and it's not only strained his relationship with his staff and his son, it's affected the bottomline. When the economy turned in 2009, the business' fortunes spiraled further, forcing Grafton into debt just to keep its doors open.

Enter Marcus Lemonis. In 2015, The Profit visited Grafton Furniture and found a company in chaos: manufacturing was rushed to meet client demand; there was no clear production process; and communication among the staff was poor. To make matters worse, Grafton's warehouse and equipment were also showing signs of extreme wear and the quality of the furniture was suffering as a result.