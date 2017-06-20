The most expensive zip code in every state

If you thought 90210 was the swankiest place in California, think again: The most expensive zip code in the state is actually Atherton's 94027. Situated next to Palo Alto and Menlo Park, the wealthy Silicon Valley town is a short drive from Facebook's headquarters and home to numerous tech executives, including Sheryl Sandberg and Meg Whitman.

Personal finance site GOBankingRates recently found the most expensive zip code in every U.S. state, using data provided by Zillow. The ranking compares median home prices from January 2017 for hundreds of zip codes across the country, according to Zillow's Home Value Index.

Read on to see the most expensive zip code in every U.S. state, with the exception of South Dakota, which didn't have sufficient data.