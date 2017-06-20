VISIT CNBC.COM

The most expensive zip code in every state

If you thought 90210 was the swankiest place in California, think again: The most expensive zip code in the state is actually Atherton's 94027. Situated next to Palo Alto and Menlo Park, the wealthy Silicon Valley town is a short drive from Facebook's headquarters and home to numerous tech executives, including Sheryl Sandberg and Meg Whitman.

Personal finance site GOBankingRates recently found the most expensive zip code in every U.S. state, using data provided by Zillow. The ranking compares median home prices from January 2017 for hundreds of zip codes across the country, according to Zillow's Home Value Index.

Read on to see the most expensive zip code in every U.S. state, with the exception of South Dakota, which didn't have sufficient data.

Alabama

Zip code: 35223
City: Mountain Brook
Zillow median home value: $543,700

Alaska

Zip code: 99516
City: Anchorage
Zillow median home value: $446,000

Paradise Valley, AZ
David C Tomlinson | Getty Images
Paradise Valley, AZ

Arizona

Zip code: 85253
City: Paradise Valley
Zillow median home value: $1,341,800

Arkansas

Zip code: 72223
City: Little Rock
Zillow median home value: $318,300

California

Zip code: 94027
City: Atherton
Zillow median home value: $6,177,000

Colorado

Zip code: 81435
City: Mountain Village
Zillow median home value: $905,600

Copper Beach, 51-acre waterfront estate in Greenwich, CT sold for $120 million in April.
Copper Beach, 51-acre waterfront estate in Greenwich, CT sold for $120 million in April.

Connecticut

Zip code: 06830
City: Greenwich
Zillow median home value: $1,730,200

Delaware

Zip code: 19807
City: Wilmington
Zillow median home value: $729,700

Florida

Zip code: 33921
City: Boca Grande
Zillow median home value: $1,313,600

Georgia

Zip code: 30327
City: Atlanta
Zillow median home value: $975,300

Waikiki Beach, Honolulu, Hawaii
M Swiet Productions | Getty Images

Hawaii

Zip code: 96821
City: Honolulu
Zillow median home value: $1,295,400

Idaho

Zip code: 83455
City: Victor
Zillow median home value: $349,500

Illinois

Zip code: 60043
City: Kenilworth
Zillow median home value: $1,350,000

Indiana

Zip code: 46077
City: Zionsville
Zillow median home value: $324,500

Downtown Cedar Rapids skyline with First Avenue Bridge and Cedar River in the foreground.
Davel5957 | Getty Images
Downtown Cedar Rapids skyline with First Avenue Bridge and Cedar River in the foreground.

Iowa

Zip code: 52411
City: Cedar Rapids
Zillow median home value: $274,900

Kansas

Zip code: 66224
City: Leawood
Zillow median home value: $457,200

Kentucky

Zip code: 40513
City: Lexington
Zillow median home value: $359,200

Louisiana

Zip code: 70115
City: New Orleans
Zillow median home value: $488,200

Oxford, Maine
Portland Press Herald | Contributor | Getty Images
Oxford, Maine

Maine

Zip code: 04270
City: Town of Oxford
Zillow median home value: $127,400

Maryland

Zip code: 20816
City: Bethesda
Zillow median home value: $905,700

Massachusetts

Zip code: 02493
City: Weston
Zillow median home value: $ 1,568,300

Michigan

Zip code: 48302
City: Bloomfield Hills
Zillow median home value: $468,600

An early morning jog around Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota.
John Elk | Getty Images
An early morning jog around Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota.

Minnesota

Zip code: 55424
City: Edina
Zillow median home value: $705,400

Mississippi

Zip code: 39110
City: Madison
Zillow median home value: $239,800

Missouri

Zip code: 63124
City: Ladue
Zillow median home value: $844,500

Montana

Zip code: 59106
City: Billings
Zillow median home value: $321,100

Lincoln, Nebraska State Capitol
Denis Tangney Jr. | Getty Images

Nebraska

Zip code: 68520
City: Lincoln
Zillow median home value: $371,500

Nevada

Zip code: 89411
City: Geona
Zillow median home value: $732,600

New Hampshire

Zip code: 03870
City: Rye
Zillow median home value: $717,500

New Jersey

Zip code: 07620
City: Alpine
Zillow median home value: $2,655,200

The Original Trading Post, downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico, selling souvenirs.
Kylie McLaughlin | Getty Images
The Original Trading Post, downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico, selling souvenirs.

New Mexico

Zip code: 87506
City: Santa Fe
Zillow median home value: $638,500

New York

Zip code: 11976
City: Water Mill
Zillow median home value: $3,798,500

North Carolina

Zip code: 28480
City: Wrightsville Beach
Zillow median home value: $885,900

North Dakota

Zip code: 58503
City: Bismarck
Zillow median home value: $319,400

Bismarck, North Dakota
Sakakawea7 | Getty Images
Bismarck, North Dakota

Ohio

Zip code: 45174
City: Terrace Park
Zillow median home value: $500,500

Oklahoma

Zip code: 73078
City: Piedmont
Zillow median home value: $196,900

Oregon

Zip code: 97210
City: Portland
Zillow median home value: $795,800

Pennsylvania

Zip code: 19035
City: Lower Merion Township
Zillow median home value: $931,800

Jamestown, Rhode Island
John Greim | Contributor | Getty Images
Jamestown, Rhode Island

Rhode Island

Zip code: 02835
City: Jamestown
Zillow median home value: $604,600

South Carolina

Zip code: 29915
City: Bluffton/Daufuskie Island
Zillow median home value: $488,900

Tennessee

Zip code: 37215
City: Nashville
Zillow median home value: $658,900

Texas

Zip code: 75205
City: University Park
Zillow median home value: $1,343,800

Utah is currently seeing tremendous job growth in middle-skilled jobs, at almost 11 times the national average. Above, storefronts in Park City.
Panoramic Images | Kevin Winter
Utah is currently seeing tremendous job growth in middle-skilled jobs, at almost 11 times the national average. Above, storefronts in Park City.

Utah

Zip code: 84060
City: Park City
Zillow median home value: $940,700

Vermont

Zip code: 05445
City: Charlotte
Zillow median home value: $496,900

Virginia

Zip code: 22066
City: Great Falls
Zillow median home value: $ 1,104,000

Washington

Zip code: 98039
City: Medina
Zillow median home value: $2,311,100

683128610
Dmitri Kotchetov | Getty Images

West Virginia

Zip code: 26541
City: Maidsville
Zillow median home value: $203,700

Wisconsin

Zip code: 53726
City: Madison
Zillow median home value: $449,700

Wyoming

Zip code: 82009
City: Cheyenne
Zillow median home value: $254,000

