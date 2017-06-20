Usually, we describe the people behind a financial scam as either "pulling a fast one," or "pulling the wool over our eyes." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is doing both right now with his highly secretive and expedited Obamacare replacement bill process. And no, this isn't going to be one of those cases where doing those sneaky things is likely to produce a good result.
So who's going to stop this process? From what we've seen so far, it looks like an odd coalition of the Senate's leading liberals and conservatives.
Who says there's no bipartisan cooperation in Congress?!?
Those leading liberals in the Senate, like Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, are at the head of a predictable charge on the Democratic side of the aisle against the repeal process. But with news of more Obamacare insurers jacking up premiums or leaving ACA exchanges altogether, they're wisely focusing on McConnell's secrecy and haste as opposed to defending the existing health-care law. Sanders took the Senate floor Monday night and made his most impassioned speech yet against the GOP replacement bill process, challenging his colleagues' secrecy with a "what are you afraid of?" challenge.
In that sense, the McConnell process has already handed the Democrats a major political gift as they can justifiably keep the pressure the Republicans instead of being forced to explain why Obamacare has started to show major cracks just three years after it's full implementation in 2014.
Conservatives have been quieter so far, but not completely silent. Kentucky Senator and former presidential candidate Rand Paul recently renewed his criticism of the GOP bill as being just another entitlement program. Utah Senator Mike Lee is making similar complaints. And now House conservatives have sent McConnell a list of 15 "must haves" in the Senate bill for them to agree to go along with the measure when it goes before the full Congress. Many of those demands, including defunding Planned Parenthood, are non-starters for a lot of more moderate Republicans.