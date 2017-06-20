This is the latest phone from the company Android fans can't get enough of

OnePlus announced the OnePlus 5 on Tuesday, and we've been trying it out for the last couple of weeks.

You might not have heard of OnePlus before. It's a company that hardcore Android enthusiasts love, because it sells high-end Android smartphones that cost hundreds of dollars less than phones like the Galaxy S8.

We think this phone has enough appeal to continue that momentum. Is it going to take considerable market share from Apple or Samsung? No, but this is a special phone for people who only want OnePlus products.

Let's take a look at what makes it a solid new entry.