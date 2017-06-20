Paul Ryan: 'I'm not really worried' about Russian probes affecting tax policy

Ryan: We'll spend the summer getting the numbers to work 2 Hours Ago | 03:09

The various probes surrounding the Trump administration won't derail the Republicans' tax reform agenda, House Speaker Paul Ryan told CNBC on Tuesday.

"We can walk and chew gum at the same time," the Wisconsin Republican said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

Ryan touted the GOP tax proposal on Tuesday from the sidelines of the National Association of Manufacturers summit. He said Republicans plan to pass the reform by the end of the year, telling CNBC that the White House and Congress have "agreed on the timeline" to pass a tax system overhaul.

President Donald Trump came into the White House promising sweeping reform, including an overhaul of the tax system.

However, headlines lately have been dominated by the investigation into whether anyone associated with Trump and his campaign had any illegal dealings with Russian officials or others with ties to the Kremlin.

Earlier this month, former FBI Director James Comey testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee that he believed Trump was asking him to "drop" the probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Ryan pointed out that Congress works on multiple things all the time, and that the Intelligence Committee will deal with anything related to the probes and the Ways and Means Committee is working on tax reform.

"I'm really not worried about these things," he said, noting that the media "gets sucked into the vortex" by suggesting it could be a distraction.

"We're working on all these things at the same time," he told CNBC.

— CNBC's Jacob Pramuk and Reuters contributed to this report.