Richard Branson and Ice-T agree: You don't have to be a jerk to be successful

Rapper and TV star Ice-T isn't just making a name for himself as an artist. He's launched a podcast, founded an online music label and co-authored three books, among other entrepreneurial endeavors.
Along the way, he's spent time with billionaire entrepreneurs Richard Branson and Mark Cuban. What he's learned from them, he tells TheStreet, is that, "to be successful and wealthy you don't have to be an a--hole."
"I just think that you can be successful and be a tennis shoe-billionaire … and be cool as hell," Ice-T continues.