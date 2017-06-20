Richard Branson and Ice-T agree: You don't have to be a jerk to be successful

What @FINALLEVEL learned from being around @richardbranson & @mcuban ? Having $ doesn't mean you have to be a jerk https://t.co/MDAXJWnHeL pic.twitter.com/XEP6x5h9OZ

Branson, founder of The Virgin Group, "couldn't agree more," he writes on his blog. "You can do well, by doing good. In fact, if you get into business solely to make money, you won't. If you try to make a real difference, you'll find true success."

Plus, "what good is the money if you're still an a--hole?" says Ice-T.

Ultimately, people are going to remember you for your character — not your net worth, the hip-hop artist tells TheStreet: "I tell my kids that all the time. I say, at the end of the day, no matter how much money I leave you, my reputation and my character is what you're going to live off of.

"If your dad was an a--hole, people are going to treat you like that. If I was a good man, they're going to treat you like that. [Character] is more valuable than the money."

