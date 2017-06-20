    ×

    Health Care

    Senate rules could force a health bill change by next week: Report

    Republican Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks to the press with Senator John McCain of Arizona after a meeting between President Barack Obama and the Democratic Caucus regarding the health care reform plan at the US Capitol in Washington on December 6, 2009.
    Mitch McConnell: Health-care vote likely next week   

    The Senate health-care bill scheduled to be released this week will likely be outdated by next week, according to Axios.

    The bill Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says will be released on Thursday contains waivers allowing states to opt out of certain regulations, such as provisions that require certain health benefits be included in all insurance plans.

    The House included the waivers in the bill before passing it by a one-vote margin in an attempt to win more support for the bill.

    But the Senate parliamentarian may decide the waivers do not comply with Senate budget rules, Axios reported.

    The Senate had previously warned that the legislative process Republicans are using does not permit them to change Affordable Care Act regulations.

    Read the full story at Axios

    Watch: Barrasso confident on health-care before July 4th

    Sen. Barrasso: Confident on health-care vote before July 4th
    Sen. Barrasso: Confident on health-care vote before July 4th   

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...