Senate rules could force a health bill change by next week: Report

The Senate health-care bill scheduled to be released this week will likely be outdated by next week, according to Axios.

The bill Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says will be released on Thursday contains waivers allowing states to opt out of certain regulations, such as provisions that require certain health benefits be included in all insurance plans.

The House included the waivers in the bill before passing it by a one-vote margin in an attempt to win more support for the bill.

But the Senate parliamentarian may decide the waivers do not comply with Senate budget rules, Axios reported.

The Senate had previously warned that the legislative process Republicans are using does not permit them to change Affordable Care Act regulations.

