Live: Tech stocks help Nasdaq log its best day of the year; Nikkei nears 2-year high

Our live blog is tracking reactions as tech is back on a tear after Apple helps the Nasdaq log its best day of the year, while the Nikkei rallies to near 2-year highs, driven higher by tech stocks.
We'll bring you the latest analysis below.
Our live blog is tracking reactions as tech is back on a tear after Apple helps the Nasdaq log its best day of the year, while the Nikkei rallies to near 2-year highs, driven higher by tech stocks.
We'll bring you the latest analysis below.
(App users please click here).