    ×

    Tech

    Tech leaders looked miserable in their meeting with Trump on Monday

    President Donald Trump (2nd L) welcomes members of his American Technology Council, including (L-R) Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in the State Dining Room of the White House June 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Getty Images
    President Donald Trump (2nd L) welcomes members of his American Technology Council, including (L-R) Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in the State Dining Room of the White House June 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Yesterday, a bunch of tech CEOs attended a meeting with President Trump. It was the second such meeting where photographers were invited in to take a few photos and listen to the president say a few words.

    Among other things, Trump made a joke about how the Democratic National Committtee could have used Akamai's help on cybersecurity. The group also talked about issues like improving the government's technology to catch up with the private sector and immigration reform.

    During the meeting, photographer Chip Somodevilla captured this candid shot of Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos looking less than happy to be there:

    President Donald Trump (2nd L) welcomes members of his American Technology Council, including (L-R) Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in the State Dining Room of the White House June 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Getty Images
    President Donald Trump (2nd L) welcomes members of his American Technology Council, including (L-R) Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in the State Dining Room of the White House June 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    The picture spread like wildfire on Twitter. Investor Hunter Walk captured the four moods in emoji:

    Bloomberg's Ellen Huet referred back to Amazon's massive purchase of Whole Foods last week.

    And reporter Ryan Mac of Buzzfeed referred back to an earlier set of photos from January, when many of the same leaders met with Trump in public for the first time.

    For reference, here's one of those photos, with Bezos, Alphabet CEO Larry Page, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Vice President Pence, and President Trump.

    (L to R) Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon, Larry Page, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc. (parent company of Google), Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, Vice President-elect Mike Pence listen as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting at Trump Tower, December 14, 2016 in New York City.
    Drew Angerer | Getty Images
    (L to R) Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon, Larry Page, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc. (parent company of Google), Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, Vice President-elect Mike Pence listen as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting at Trump Tower, December 14, 2016 in New York City.