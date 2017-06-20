Tech leaders looked miserable in their meeting with Trump on Monday

Yesterday, a bunch of tech CEOs attended a meeting with President Trump. It was the second such meeting where photographers were invited in to take a few photos and listen to the president say a few words.

Among other things, Trump made a joke about how the Democratic National Committtee could have used Akamai's help on cybersecurity. The group also talked about issues like improving the government's technology to catch up with the private sector and immigration reform.

During the meeting, photographer Chip Somodevilla captured this candid shot of Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos looking less than happy to be there: