Tech stocks are recovering and lending support to the market

IN THE NEWS TODAY
House Speaker Paul Ryan, in a speech today, is expected to vow to complete tax reform in 2017, saying President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress cannot let the chance slip. (CNBC)
* Republicans prepare for a health-care vote next week (NBC News)
* Democrats will try to run out the clock on GOP health bill (NY Times)
Voters go to the polls today in the House special election in Georgia, a race viewed as the most significant proxy contest between the parties since Trump took office. South Carolina also votes in a House contest. (WSJ)
Despite campaign trail animosity toward Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the Trump administration won't likely seek an antitrust case to block Amazon's deal to buy Whole Foods, two antitrust law experts said. (CNBC)
* Whole Foods CEO hints at another brand under Amazon (Reuters)
* Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos may be single-handedly killing inflation (CNBC)
Britain's Serious Fraud Office has charged Barclays, its former CEO, and three other ex-senior executives with fraud over the bank's dealings with Qatar at the height of the financial crisis. (FT)
Tesla (TSLA) declined comment on a new NTSB report, which said a man killed in a crash last year while using Tesla's autopilot ignored warnings not to keep his hands off the wheel for extended periods of time. (Reuters)
Boeing's (BA) new forecast predicts the world will need 41,039 new airplanes, worth more than $6 trillion, over the next 20 years. That's 3.6 percent increase over the company's forecast from last year. (CNBC)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Drug research firm Parexel (PRXL) is being bought by private equity firm Pamplona Capital for $4.6 billion. Parexel shares were soaring 8 percent in the premarket.
Novartis (NVS) said its experimental macular degeneration drug was equally effective as Regeneron's (REGN) rival drug Eylea with less frequent dosing. Regeneron shares were under pressure.
Nestle (NSRGY) bought a minority stake in U.S.-based Freshly, which makes direct-to-consumer prepared meals. Nestle did not specify the amount of its investment.