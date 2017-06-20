Tech stocks are recovering and lending support to the market

U.S. stock futures were steady this morning after the Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs on Monday. The Nasdaq soared 1.4 percent to start the week, making back some recent losses. (CNBC)

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin predicted that "massive tax reform" that includes both cuts and changes to the system will get finished this year. (CNBC)

Oil was falling sharply again this morning, back to levels seen in the week following the president election. OPEC supplies jumped in May as output recovered in Libya and Nigeria, two countries exempt from the international production cut agreement. (Reuters)

The central bank may want to wait until the end of the year to decide whether to raise interest rates again, said Chicago Fed President Charles Evans late Monday. Evans appears on CNBC at 10:40 a.m. ET this morning. (Reuters)



* Fed's Vice Chair Fischer: More needs to be done to prevent future crises (Reuters)

* Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren speaks at 8:15 a.m. ET (Fed)

* Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan speaks at 3 p.m. ET (Fed)

Although many investors are still uneasy about the state of the global economy, Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein said things actually seem to be looking up. (CNBC)



* Blankfein says it could take another year to recover (CNBC)

* Blankfein reveals why he started tweeting (CNBC)

With international trade as one of the top issues of the Trump agenda, the current account balance is out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Forecasts point to a deficit of $122.3 billion in the first quarter. (CNBC)

Homebuilder Lennar (LEN) this morning reported adjusted quarterly earnings and revenue that beat expectations. Lennar shares were sharply higher in premarket trading. (Reuters)



* Adobe (ADBE), FedEx (FDX) among the after-the-bell earnings (CNBC)