The 12 US states where you can save the most and retire rich

If your golden years are on the horizon, you may want to consider settling down on the east coast. According to a 2017 GOBankingRates report, 10 of the 12 best states to "retire rich" lie east of the Mississippi River.

These are the states where soon-to-be retirees may be able to stretch their retirement savings the farthest, GOBankingRates explains, given such factors as taxes and the cost of living.

To determine the ranking, the site looked at a few key factors that affect how far your money can go, including taxes, living expenses, banking rates, health insurance costs and Social Security payments.

Read on to see the 12 states where you can save the most and retire rich. CNBC also included the average Social Security benefits, average health insurance premium and average home listing price, all from GOBankingRates.