The 12 US states where you can save the most and retire rich

Alistair Berg | Getty Images

If your golden years are on the horizon, you may want to consider settling down on the east coast. According to a 2017 GOBankingRates report, 10 of the 12 best states to "retire rich" lie east of the Mississippi River.

These are the states where soon-to-be retirees may be able to stretch their retirement savings the farthest, GOBankingRates explains, given such factors as taxes and the cost of living.

To determine the ranking, the site looked at a few key factors that affect how far your money can go, including taxes, living expenses, banking rates, health insurance costs and Social Security payments.

Read on to see the 12 states where you can save the most and retire rich. CNBC also included the average Social Security benefits, average health insurance premium and average home listing price, all from GOBankingRates.

12. Texas

Dallas, Texas
Jeremy Woodhouse | Getty Images
Dallas, Texas

Average Social Security benefits: $1,349
Average health insurance premium: $288
Average home listing price: $326,506

11. Mississippi

Vicksburg, Mississippi
peeterv | Getty Images
Vicksburg, Mississippi

Average Social Security benefits: $1,275
Average health insurance premium: $352
Average home listing price: $191,812

10. Florida

South Florida
Gary D Ercole | Getty Images
South Florida

Average Social Security benefits: $1,328
Average health insurance premium: $306
Average home listing price: $395,554

9. Virginia

Northern Virginia
Cameron Davidson | Getty Images
Northern Virginia

Average Social Security benefits: $1,456
Average health insurance premium: $296
Average home listing price: $345,121

8. Wyoming

Jackson Hole, Wyoming
WitGorski | Getty Images
Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Average Social Security benefits: $1,423
Average health insurance premium: $464
Average home listing price: $268,744

7. New Hampshire

Portsmouth, New Hampshire
HaizhanZheng | Getty Images
Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Average Social Security benefits: $1,525
Average health insurance premium: $267
Average home listing price: $301,086

6. Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Franz Marc Frei | Getty Images
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Average Social Security benefits: $1,444
Average health insurance premium: $418
Average home listing price: $222,926

5. New Jersey

Suburban homes in New Jersey
Alan Schein Photography | Getty Images
Suburban homes in New Jersey

Average Social Security benefits: $1,543
Average health insurance premium: $353
Average home listing price: $359,073

4. Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana
f11photo | Getty Images
Indianapolis, Indiana

Average Social Security benefits: $1,428
Average health insurance premium: $286
Average home listing price: $184,537

3. Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
Baltimore, Maryland

Average Social Security benefits: $1,512
Average health insurance premium: $309
Average home listing price: $353,892

2. Michigan

Mackinac Island, Michigan
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
Mackinac Island, Michigan

Average Social Security benefits: $1,451
Average health insurance premium: $237
Average home listing price: $201,259

1. Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware
Wilmington, Delaware

Average Social Security benefits: $1,497
Average health insurance premium: $423
Average home listing price: $291,161

