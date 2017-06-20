This CEO wants you to stay in college – even though he’s a dropout

Speaking to CNBC in an episode of Life Hacks Live, Seifert started his career at Ogilvy and Mather as an intern and counts himself as "lucky" for the chances he got.
"I had amazing mentors who really developed me as an apprentice in the business, were very generous in what they helped me learn."
Seifert says he "didn't get enough out" of his educational life and that he just wasn't suited to the academic world.
"I was bored in school like I guess a lot of young people and I just wanted to be in a completely different environment."
Seifert's home was never in the classroom, adding that instead, he got his "fair share of academic development" in the boardroom.
"I loved the agency business from the minute I stepped in the office at Ogilvy in Los Angeles.
"They've (Ogilvy and Mather) taught me hopefully more than I would have gotten in university."
Life Hacks Live is a series produced by CNBC International for Facebook, where tomorrow's leaders get to ask some of the world's biggest influencers for advice. You can watch the full episode here.