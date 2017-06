[The stream is slated to start at 11:45 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Vice President Mike Pence speaks about economic policy Tuesday at the National Association of Manufacturers summit.

The vice president will likely address the Trump administration's push to overhaul the U.S. tax system and slash regulations on businesses.

House Speaker Paul Ryan will also push for tax reform at the event on Tuesday.