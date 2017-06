Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren is set to deliver remarks at the DNB-Riksbank Macroprudential Conference Series in Amsterdam on Tuesday, where he is expected to comment on the state of the U.S. economy.

Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer is also at the meeting in Amsterdam, where he has delivered a keynote speech. At the event, Fischer warned that while the U.S. and other nations have taken actions to strengthen their housing finance systems, more needs to be done to prevent a future crisis; according to Reuters.

Later on in the day, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be at the Commonwealth Club of California, in San Francisco, where he is likely to weigh in on current economic conditions and implications for monetary policy.

In the earnings sphere, Lennar, Adobe Systems, FedEx and La-Z-Boy are all set to report. Sticking with data, the Current Account is slated to come out at 8.30 a.m. ET.