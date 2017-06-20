Worried about Tropical Storm Cindy? How to troubleshoot your trip

"Interests elsewhere along the U.S. Gulf Coast from the central Texas coast to the western Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress of this system," according to the advisory.

Travelers heading to, from or through an area in the path of the storm might start checking to see how easily and cheaply they can shift plans. (See tips below.)

Now that Cindy is a named storm, it's too late to pick up travel insurance for your trip. But if you already have a policy in place, check to see if its protections have kicked in (they may not have, yet). United has already offered to waive the change fee and any difference in fare for travelers looking to rebook their trip to, from or connecting through 10 airports in the region.