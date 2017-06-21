3 ways to be sure you pick the right career

According to a recent Gallup poll, over half of U.S. adults with a college degree would change their major if they could. Whilecareer changes at every age have become more common, it's still important to begin developing a sense of what you plan to pursue as early as possible — your college major is an indicator not only of your future career but also, by extension, your paycheck.

"Choosing a career is one of the biggest financial decisions that young adults will make, yet so many make that decision without the full picture of what lies ahead," says Andrew Plepler, global head of Environmental, Social and Governance at Bank of America.

Sal Khan, founder and executive director of online education platform Khan Academy, agrees. The organization has partnered with Bank of America on a new video series aimed at exposing young adults to the challenges and opportunities different career paths can provide.

"The single most important personal finance decision you make is your career," says Khan.