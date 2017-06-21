An Ohio couple accidentally donated a bag filled with $100,000 in cash to Goodwill

Generosity is often on display at Goodwill Industries locations — but this time it was the employees who found themselves giving back.
Workers at a Zanesville, Ohio Goodwill were shocked to find a bag filled with $100,000 of what they originally believed to be play money amidst a box of donated housewares, reports USA Today.
"I just laughed and said, 'Look at all my money I found,'" employee Barb Claypool told the publication. "I thought it was play money. Then [my co-worker] Betsy came over and said we needed to take that to the office."