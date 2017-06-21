An Ohio couple accidentally donated a bag filled with $100,000 in cash to Goodwill

An extreme budgeter teaches you how to get lots of expensive stuff for free Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 | 4:22 PM ET | 02:12

No one came hunting for the missing cash. Instead, Goodwill made multiple attempts to contact the donor, Lynette Leckrone, by phone, and finally called the local police. Leckrone was apparently unaware that the money was missing.

"We are moving closer to Wheeling, [West Virignia], and we have been saving to buy a house," Dan Leckrone, the donor's husband, told USA Today.

He said he had withdrawn the money — $97,004, precisely — from the bank and put it in the trunk of the car along with clothes and other household items for donation. He and his wife didn't realize it was missing until they returned home and noticed they'd received voicemails from Goodwill and the police.

Michelle Cogswell, Goodwill central manager for the region, said she's never experienced anything like this in her nearly two decades with the organization.

"We find the occasional $100 bill or $50 bill, but that's about the most that is found," Cogswell told the publication. "When I heard they found $100,000, I thought they meant $1,000."