Boeing noses out in front in orders race at Paris Air Show

The U.S. plane manufacturer Boeing has taken a commanding lead over Airbus in the race to win new orders at the Paris Air Show this week.

Boeing has confirmed 587 customer orders compared to a running tally of just 217 for Airbus, although the European aerospace firm may still reveal more late orders at the event. Boeing stated on its website that it had more than 240 orders and commitments for its new 737 Max 10 plane, worth in the region of $30 billion.

Both Monday and Tuesday's announcements are included in that total. United Airlines converted an existing Boeing order into 100 of the new Max 10.

Most of Airbus' success has been with its A320 family of single-aisle aircraft, although late Tuesday Ethiopian Airlines announced it would purchase an additional 10 of the A350-900 jets. Ethiopian Airlines also ordered planes from Boeing and Canada's Bombardier.

Bombardier also announced an order from India's SpiceJet for 25 Q400 planes, with purchase rights for 25 more. That deal, according to list prices, is valued at $1.7 billion.