The oil market is dominating markets across the globe on Wednesday, after prices fell sharply on Tuesday. This came as investors showed concern over the strength of compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC countries when it comes to slashing production.

Prices remained under pressure on Wednesday, with U.S. crude trading around $43.36, while Brent hovered around $45.78 at 5.40 a.m. ET, as glut concerns continue to persist.

On the central bank front, the Bank of Japan released its minutes from its monetary policy meeting in April. The minutes showed that policymakers expected the amount of government debt purchases to oscillate under its quantitative easing program, according to Reuters.

Elsewhere, the Bank of England is set to undertake its latest financial policy committee meeting.