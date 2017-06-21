Cramer Remix: These stocks are downright painful to own   

With investors in an endless conflict of growth versus value, Jim Cramer said that while the high-growth names fly, stocks on the other side of the spectrum are sliding dramatically.
In fact, as growth stocks climb, value names get battered, with oil slipping to a 10-month low, most retailers continuously struggling and anything auto-related getting pushed lower daily.
"It's no country for old value," the "Mad Money" host said. "Growth reigns supreme. Valuation parameters are ignored. And cheap? Seemingly cheap stocks just get cheaper and more painful to own every day. Value may make a comeback someday, maybe we will get mergers, but right now, this market worships at the altar of growth, and growth alone."
Following that, Cramer righted the record about the stock market's current darlings and shared some of his favorite high-growth names.
Adobe Systems CEO: Unleashing Innovation
Adobe Systems Chairman, President and CEO Shantanu Narayen sees a bright — and much more streamlined — future when it comes to his company's partnership with fellow tech titan Microsoft.
"I think both companies share this common vision of being able to help businesses transform," Narayen told Cramer on Wednesday. "When you think about what we can do with the combination of what they've done with Dynamics and what we have done with the Experience cloud and the Marketing cloud, together we can go in and automate both sales and marketing with artificial intelligence."
Artificial intelligence has quickly become a centerpiece of Adobe's business as the design software company incorporates machine learning into products like the Adobe Sensei.
Red Hat CEO: Scratching the Surface
As major U.S. telecommunications providers get ready to launch their 5G networks, Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst said his company is poised to be a major benefactor of the shift.
"All the major telcos are going to a technology called OpenStack, and we're the largest provider of OpenStack, we're the largest contributor to that whole set of technologies, so we expect it could be quite large for us," Whitehurst told Cramer on Wednesday. "In fact, three of the four large telcos in the U.S. already have eight-figure relationships with us in place, and those are really just scratching the surface with very small implementations."
Despite the tens of millions of dollars those providers are paying to Red Hat, Whitehurst downplayed the 5G transformation in the company's post-earnings conference call.
The CEO said he wanted to mute expectations because the 5G space is a new market for his open-sourced software giant.
SunTrust Banks CEO: Financial De-Stressing
Then, Cramer sat down with Bill Rogers Jr., the chairman and CEO of SunTrust Banks, who had a unique perspective on the stress test imposed on banks after the 2008 financial crisis.
"If you think about the stress test, it was constructed to build capital, and now it needs to optimize capital," Rogers told Cramer on Wednesday. "So I think we've gotten through the build phase, and regional banks have been released from the qualitative part of the stress test, so that's the first step. So I think, over the next few years, we're going to be able to optimize our capital much better than we've been in the past."
The CEO spoke to initiatives that SunTrust has been implementing with its employees and, now, its customers to mitigate finance-related stress and improve individuals' savings.
"There's a lot of stress in America from a financial standpoint. I mean, 75 percent of Americans are in some type of financial stress, 40 percent don't have $2,000 saved for an emergency, one-third don't have anything saved for retirement. When it [comes] to millennials, it's 60 percent [that] don't have $2,000," Rogers said. "So this is a fragile recovery from that standpoint, and we view we've got to play a real role in that."
AMD and Nvidia: A Cautious Approach
Finally, Cramer stressed caution when it comes to the high-flying stocks of semiconductor players Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia, not because he dislikes them, but because of their volatility.
"I'm cautious because I understand psychology," Cramer said. "AMD's stock is as hot as a pistol, up 10 percent today alone. But it was also red-hot in late April, right before the stock plummeted from $13 to $10 overnight."
Similarly, the stock of Nvidia was stuck around $100 from November 2016 to this May, then blasted to $150 over the last six weeks. During its underperformance, the weak hands were shaken out and Cramer was even criticized for still vouching for the company.
"If you want to own them, you have my blessing to buy some now. All I ask is that you save some cash for buying more later, because with both of these names, your first buy is unlikely to be your only buy," Cramer said. "If neither one ever comes back down, well, you own a small position then — I call that a high quality problem. But if they follow their old patterns, a better price could await. You just need to be patient."
Lightning Round: A Heavily-Shorted...Winner?
In Cramer's lightning round, he rattled off his take on some callers' favorite stocks, including:
TG Therapeutics: "Oh, Mr. Weiss' company. I like the company. I like that they have a lymphoma drug that I think is positive. It's heavily shorted. I like it."
Lockheed Martin: "I certainly do [see upside]. I think that that's a terrific situation."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com