Cramer Remix: These stocks are downright painful to own   

With investors in an endless conflict of growth versus value, Jim Cramer said that while the high-growth names fly, stocks on the other side of the spectrum are sliding dramatically.

In fact, as growth stocks climb, value names get battered, with oil slipping to a 10-month low, most retailers continuously struggling and anything auto-related getting pushed lower daily.

"It's no country for old value," the "Mad Money" host said. "Growth reigns supreme. Valuation parameters are ignored. And cheap? Seemingly cheap stocks just get cheaper and more painful to own every day. Value may make a comeback someday, maybe we will get mergers, but right now, this market worships at the altar of growth, and growth alone."

Following that, Cramer righted the record about the stock market's current darlings and shared some of his favorite high-growth names.