    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    HD Supply: "Oh my. Oh my. You can't leave the House of Pain. You're stuck, I'm sorry. It's like flypaper."

    Lockheed Martin: "I certainly do [see upside]. I think that that's a terrific situation."

    TG Therapeutics: "Oh, Mr. Weiss' company. I like the company. I like that they have a lymphoma drug that I think is positive. It's heavily shorted. I like it."

