Ejectable, floating 'black box' to be installed on long range Airbus planes

The European aerospace giant Airbus is to fix deployable flight recorders to its planes that will eject from the plane and float on water in the event of a crash into the sea.

"The beacon on it will alert emergency services within minutes" said Charles Champion , Executive Vice President of Engineering at Airbus Commercial Aircraft, at a press conference on Wednesday.

"The new recorder will hold up to 25 hours of recorded voice and data. It is designed to survive the impact of terminal velocity and will float on water," Champion added.

Champion explained that the black box will be fitted in to the tail fins of Airbus planes but no button will be pressed to deploy it.

"The recorder will release itself automatically if submerged in two meters of water or if the planes sensors detect serious structural deformation.

"The structural damage would have to be serious. We want to ensure no deployment on a hard landing or a bird strike," he added.