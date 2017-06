Oil is expected to be front and center on Wednesday for both European bourses and markets overseas, after prices tumbled more than 2 percent on Tuesday on signs of rising production in key areas of the world.

Investors on Tuesday were particularly troubled over the level of compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC countries to cut production, as new signs emerged that both Libya and Nigeria – who are both exempt from the production reduction deal – saw their oil output show signs of bouncing back, adding to concerns of a glut in the market. Prices continued to be under pressure on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the state of the British economy and its political scene will be in focus on Wednesday, as investors look to the British queen's speech and the formal opening of Parliament.

Queen Elizabeth II's speech on Wednesday is expected to give an outline of the U.K. government's proposals when it comes to policies and legislation, for the next session of Parliament.

The Bank of England (BOE) will also be on investors' minds as the central bank has its latest financial policy committee meeting.