Freelancer who paid off $111,000 before 30 shares his two-pronged strategy

When John Kapetaneas graduated with $111,354 worth of student loans and credit card debt, he remembers thinking, "I'm never going to pay this freaking thing off."

"I couldn't see the light at the end of the tunnel," he tells Farnoosh Torabi on her podcast "So Money." Yet the New York City-based journalist managed to pay it all off in just two years.

Kapetaneas' journey out of the red started with a mindset shift: He told himself that, if other people were able to pull themselves out of debt, he could, too. Next, he took "a two-pronged approach: Increasing my revenue and decreasing my spending," he tells Torabi. "I knew I had to get my total earnings up and I had to get both my variable and fixed costs down."

The concept "is nothing revolutionary," he notes. "It's something that you've heard from every financial guru ever … But for me, this was very new because I was staring at this monster [bill]."