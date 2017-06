Participants were also asked how much money is required to be considered "wealthy" in America. "Survey respondents say it's an average of $2.4 million," Charles Schwab reports, "or nearly 30 times the actual median net worth of U.S. households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau."

It's a complex question, and, not surprisingly, people have varying opinions on how much you have to earn to be rich.

A 2013 survey from UBS found that only 28 percent of people worth $1 million to $5 million consider themselves wealthy. Sixty percent of those worth $5 million or more said they're wealthy.