Israeli blockchain companies that shoot for the stars

Blockchain, the technology underlying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, is one of the newest games in town and Israeli startups are trying hard to position themselves prominently in the field. With its cybersecurity and financial technology acumen, the country is well placed to play a role, say experts.

But how blockchain applies to the real world, apart from Bitcoin and its ilk, often remains unclear. And the suspicion is that it will be a niche product, helping other technologies to operate in a secure or more efficient way. Yet, the ambitions of many in the industry go far beyond that.

Three founder-CEOs of Israeli blockchain startups explain their often rather grand visions for the future of their companies. Colu, which is the only one really up and running in its intended field, and Synereo are linked to the now almost familiar field of cryptocurrencies but the third, called Wave, proposes a very different idea.