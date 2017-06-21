It’s summer, and your fun in the sun is destroying your wallet

Save money when booking a vacation Tuesday, 17 May 2016 | 8:00 AM ET | 01:19

Savor that piña colada on the beach while you still can; you're going to spend the rest of the year paying for it.

A recent survey from LearnVest, an online provider of financial planning services, revealed that Americans take an average of six months to rebuild their finances after a vacation.

The firm polled 1,000 adults between May 17 and May 23.

Two-thirds of the participants said that they spend more on a week-long vacation than they do on a month's rent or mortgage. Three in four have used their credit cards to get some rest and relaxation, racking up an average of $1,108 in debt to finance a trip.

"When people think about budgets, they think monthly," said Alexa von Tobel, founder of LearnVest. "People don't proactively budget for things like vacations, big family events and holidays — those non-monthly events aren't insignificant."

Maybe that's why participants in the survey said they spent an average of 10 percent of their annual income on vacations.

Here's how to make sure your financial recovery is just the way your summer getaway feels: short and sweet.