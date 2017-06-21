J.Crew's lenders consent to amend loan terms, buying the apparel retailer more time

J.Crew said Wednesday that a term loan amendment, initially proposed on June 16, has been approved by the retailer's lenders, essentially buying the struggling apparel retailer more time.

Lenders who hold about 88 percent of the outstanding principle amount of loans under consideration within this agreement have consented, J.Crew said.

"[T]he Company views these transactions as strategically important to its overall effort in positioning the company for long-term success," the retailer said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

"Addressing the nearest-term maturity removes an overhang in a challenging market environment and provides the company a clear and more confident path to execute its business plan."

This particular term loan agreement was announced by J.Crew earlier in June in connection with an offer to exchange part or all of the company's outstanding $566.5 million of notes, due in 2019, which were issued by Chinos Intermediate Holdings, an indirect parent to J.Crew.

If J.Crew's lenders hadn't consented, this could have sped up the retailer's path to a potential bankruptcy — something many people who follow the company have been watching.

J.Crew became burdened by heavy debt load of about $2 billion, which escalated in the wake of a leveraged buyout in 2011 by TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners.

Meanwhile, part of its restructuring efforts have included job cuts. J.Crew announced 250 layoffs in late April, which is expected to generate about $30 million of annualized pre-tax savings for the retailer.

J.Crew was included on Fitch Rating's so-called watch list for companies with "loans of concern." Other names with this higher risk of default include Nine West, Claire's Stores, Sears and Vince, according to Fitch.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.