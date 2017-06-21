Here’s how much more expensive life is for you than it was for your parents

If everything feels more expensive than it did 10 years ago, it's because everything really is more expensive than it was then. And not simply because of inflation.

It costs more than ever to buy a home. In 1940, the median home value in the U.S. was $2,938. In 1980, it was $47,200, and by 2000, it had risen to $119,600. Even adjusted for inflation, the median home price in 1940 would only have been $30,600 in 2000 dollars.

That's partly why the typical homebuyer is now 44, whereas in 1981, the typical homebuyer was 25-34.

And it's not much easier to rent. As of June 2016, the annual rise in rental prices was nearly four times the overall inflation rate.